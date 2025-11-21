<p>Bhopal: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Friday took a swipe at the BJP as no leader of the ruling party received former vice president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jagdeep-dhankhar">Jagdeep Dhankhar</a> at the airport here, claiming that it follows the "use-and-throw" policy.</p>.<p>After resigning as vice president four months ago, Dhankhar on Friday made his first public speech at the launch of a book authored by senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya.</p>.'Strengthening ideological organisations will not bring peace': Congress on RSS chief's Manipur visit.<p>Reacting to the absence of BJP leaders at the airport, Singh said the saffron party considers only those people important who serve its immediate interests. "It follows `use and throw policy,' he said, talking to reporters.</p>.<p>"I can't say this about the RSS as he has come to attend their programme," the Rajya Sabha MP added.</p><p>Singh also said he had sought an appointment, from the official accompanying the former vice president, to meet Dhankhar. </p>