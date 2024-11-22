Adani case: No mention of wrongdoing by SECI, says CMD

<p>New Delhi: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the nodal agency for the implementation of renewable projects in India, has not been mentioned for any wrongdoing in the Adani case, CMD R P Gupta said on Thursday.</p>.<p>"There is nothing that says SECI has done anything wrong. There is no mention of any wrongdoing or irregularity on the part of SECI," CMD R P Gupta told media. </p>.<p>Gupta also said SECI will not be reviewing the order or initiating a probe on the issue now as there is no basis for that. There is no document with us other than the order. I have heard of it only from the media. Further, I am not sure whether any norms have been violated and if anybody has been named in the order." </p>.<p>"There is no allegation against us. It is only against state governments. So, it is for them to take action," Gupta said.</p>