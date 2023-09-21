Home
No problem with BJP, we want Modi to become PM again, says AIADMK leader

Like the AIADMK, which is clear on who should be Prime Minister, the BJP too should be focused on projecting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly election, he said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 14:29 IST

The AIADMK does not have any problem over its (electoral) ties with the BJP and wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be reelected in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AIADMK senior leader and former state minister Sellur K Raju said on Thursday.

Like the AIADMK, which is clear on who should be Prime Minister, the BJP too should be focused on projecting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly election, he said.

'We have nothing against BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda. But we don't relish BJP state president (K Annamalai) insulting our leader C N Annadurai,' Raju told reporters here.

Apparently advising the state leadership to be focused on not causing a rift in the relationship, he said, 'We want Narendra Modi to become prime minister again. And as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the BJP should accept Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate.' P

Published 21 September 2023, 14:29 IST
