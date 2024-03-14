No relief for Bloomberg as Delhi HC junks plea against taking down of 'defamatory' article on Zee

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed international media group Bloomberg's appeal against a lower court order directing it to take down an allegedly defamatory news article against Zee Entertainment.

Justice Shalinder Kaur said there was no ground to interfere with the ex-parte interim order passed by the Additional District Judge (ADJ) on the lawsuit by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited over the article published on February 21, and ordered Bloomberg to comply with the direction in three days.

"A reading of the impugned order suggests that the learned ADJ applied his mind to the facts of this case and satisfied himself that prima facie there was enough material to come to the conclusion for the purpose of granting an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, otherwise the entire purpose of filing the application would have been rendered infructuous," said Justice Kaur in the order.

"I, thus, do not find any ground to interfere with the order impugned herein. Consequently, the appeal along with pending applications, stands dismissed," opined the judge.

The high court observed there was no final adjudication on the subject matter at this stage as the ADJ was yet to hear Bloomberg.