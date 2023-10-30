Not 70... but 140, no weekends: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal opens new front on work-life balance debate

As the internet continues to debate Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s suggestion for the youth to work for 70 hours a week, Ola CEO founder Bhavish Aggarwal has stretched the idea further calling for not just 70 but 140 hours and no weekends!

In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!"