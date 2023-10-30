Not 70... but 140, no weekends: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal opens new front on work-life balance debate

As the internet continues to debate Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s suggestion for the youth to work for 70 hours a week, Ola CEO founder Bhavish Aggarwal has stretched the idea further calling for not just 70 but 140 hours and no weekends!
In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!"
Infosys founder, Murthy had recently called for youth of the nation to work for 70 hours a week as he voiced his concern on ‘low work productivity in the country’.
“My request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week'," Murthy had said in the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast The Record.
Aggarwal had earlier backed Murthy’s 70-hour work week suggestion saying that he, “totally agreed with Mr Murthy’s views.”
“It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!” the Ola founder had posted on X, copping a lot of flak for the opinion.
A day later, Aggarwal again put a message on X saying, “Our Grandparents generation fought for independence. Our Parents generation fought for roti kapda makaan.”
“Like it or not, our generation is destined to build India to the largest economy. It will take every effort. No better satisfaction than to contribute in this journey!” he added.
Experts have flagged concern over this idea of a 70-hour work week saying that such practice would not be a healthy one and would have adverse effects on an individual’s health in the long run.
In a conversation with DH, Dr Rachel Jayaseelan, Founder of Wellness Within and a mental health trainer for corporates, said that a 70-hour work week is not healthy in the long run. Matters like relationship, health, and financial planning require a better work-life balance which may not be possible if one is to work for a longer time period.