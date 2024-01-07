Not just Indian agencies, this 'patriot' too is after Dawood Ibrahim

It is not just the Indian authorities that are after the most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. A Delhi man is after the dreaded gangster too — more precisely, his properties.

Ajay Srivastava, a lawyer based in Delhi, has his eyes set on Dawood’s real estate in India and is ready to pay enormous amounts of money to acquire them. Recently, when four of Dawood’s properties were up for auction, Srivastava bought the smallest land parcel. The lawyer shelled out an incredible Rs 2 crore to get the land which had a reserve price of just Rs 15,000.

For most, real estate linked to any gangster, let alone India's most wanted terrorist, is a risky proposition but for Srivastava it is just normal business. The recent buy is the latest addition to the series of Dawood Ibrahim’s properties that he has bought.

Srivastava does this because he considers this his brand of ‘patriotism’.

While talking to NDTV, the lawyer recalls how his first buy helped other people also to come forward against the terrorist.

The first of these buys dates back to 2001 when Srivastava bought two of Dawood’s properties in Mumbai's Nagpada. "In 2001, I read in the newspaper that Dawood's lands were being auctioned by the Income Tax Department but people were not coming forward to bid, I understood that people were scared."