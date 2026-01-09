Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Nothing but travesty of justice,' Supreme Court sets aside Andhra Pradesh High Court order on quashing corruption FIRs

'We make it clear that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh shall entertain no more challenge to the FIRs,' the bench said in its judgment on January 8, 2026.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 02:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 02:20 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us