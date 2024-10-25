Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

1,600 pregnant women relocated to health centres due to cyclone Dana gave birth: Odisha CM

The state has evacuated altogether 5,84,888 people, and the number could exceed 600,000 by Friday morning, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 00:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 00:01 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us