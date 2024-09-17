Army Major claims torture, molestation in police custody in Bhubaneshwar; cops counter with assault charges: Report

An Army officer was booked and his fiancée was arrested in Odisha under charges of creating fracas at a Bhubaneswar police station and assaulting a female cop on Sunday morning.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Army officer, on the other hand, has alleged that he and his fiancée were tortured and molested in police custody.

The couple, who were abused and assaulted by a group miscreants, had rushed to the Bharatpur police station at 3 am seeking action against the hooligans, the report said.

The Army officer who is a Major, is posted in West Bengal and his fiancée, a techie, is a local resident.

Citing Army sources, the publication reported that police officials present at the police station at that time insisted on filing a written complaint as the first step and refused to take immediate action.

The police personnel got enraged when the Major demanded to have a word with the higher authorities at the Police Commissionerate.