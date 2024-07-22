BJD, Congress boycott Odisha governor Raghubar Das's address in assembly, House adjourned for the day

The opposition members, however, later participated in the proceedings when the House made obituary references for former Odisha governor Muralidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, former deputy speaker and ex-ministers Surendra Nath Naik, Damodar Rout, Dambarudhar Ulaka, Kamala Das, and former members V Sugnana Kumari Deo and Aditya Madhi, Padma Shri organic farmer Kamala Pujari and constable Himansu Sekhar Rath, who was killed in a Naxal attack.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam and CPI (M) leader Laxman Munda were among the members who were present when the obituary references were made, following which Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday.

The House will reassemble at 10 30 am on Tuesday, Padhy said.