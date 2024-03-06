'BJP & BJD in a live-in relationship in Odisha,' says former Union minister Srikant Jena as he returns to Congress

New Delhi: Former Union minister Srikant Jena returned to the Congress on Wednesday and asserted that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will defeat the BJP-BJD's "unholy alliance" in Odisha.

Jena had been expelled by the Congress in 2019 for alleged anti-party activities.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, the party's in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar welcomed Jena into the party.