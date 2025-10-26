Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

BJP government in Odisha completes 500 days in office: CM Mohan Charan Majhi says all poll promises implemented

Majhi claimed that the farmers of Odisha are now getting Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as promised by the party.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 18:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 18:49 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us