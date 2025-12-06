Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

BJP government in Odisha shatters dreams of job aspirants with cancellation of tests: Ex-CM Patnaik

The former chief minister suggested that the state government should ensure that all exams are conducted regularly with transparency.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 09:27 IST
India NewsBJPNaveen Patnaikjob aspirants

Follow us on :

Follow Us