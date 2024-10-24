Home
Bomb hoax at Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda airports, security beefed up

A threat about the presence of bombs on an Akasa Air flight in Bhubaneswar airport was received on social media, but it later turned out to be a hoax, an official of the airport said on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:45 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 14:45 IST
OdishaBhubaneswarJharsugudaBomb hoax

