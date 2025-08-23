Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Breastfeeding centre to be opened on premises of Puri's Jagannath temple

Earlier this month, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, on the occasion of 'Breastfeeding Week', inaugurated the state's first public breastfeeding centre in Bhubaneswar.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 10:03 IST
India NewsHealthcarebreastfeedingJagannath TempleTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us