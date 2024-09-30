Home
Class 12 student 'pushed' from hostel building's second floor, critically injured

The incident at the school, located near Jagannathpur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district, took place on Sunday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:07 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:07 IST
