Class 12 student 'pushed' from hostel building's second floor, critically injured

<p>Bhawanipatna: A Class-12 student of a private school in Odisha's Kalahandi district was critically injured after allegedly being pushed by some of his classmates from the second floor of a hostel building, police said on Monday.</p><p>The incident at the school, located near Jagannathpur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district, took place on Sunday night.</p><p>The injured, Ankesh Bag, has been admitted to Bhawanipatna government hospital, and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.</p><p>Bag alleged that he was physically assaulted and pushed from the second floor when he warned the accused about lodging a complaint against them for ragging, a police officer said.</p><p>An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident at Bhawanipatna Sadar police station against nine students, and an investigation is underway, he said.</p>