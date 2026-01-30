Menu
DSP’s red hair earns criticism, Odisha Police asks him to maintain decorum

A retired IPS officer said that while the police manual does not explicitly prescribe hairstyles, personnel are expected to maintain the image of a security force.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 10:47 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsOdisha

