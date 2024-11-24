Home
Eastern states were earlier considered backward, I view them as country's growth engine: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at the 'Odisha Parba' event here, the prime minister said investments of Rs 45,000 crore have been approved within 100 days of the formation of a new government in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 14:54 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 14:54 IST
India NewsOdishaNarendra Modi

