Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Fire breaks out at Odisha hospital, no casualty reported

It was suspected that the fire broke out at the Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital due to a short circuit in an air conditioner.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 08:37 IST

Follow Us

A fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

It was suspected that the fire broke out at the Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital due to a short circuit in an air conditioner, the official said.

One fire tender was pressed into service to put off the blaze, first spotted around 9:40 am.

"The fire was spotted in an AC compressor installed on the outer side of a wall on the first floor of the chemotherapy ward. There was no report of any casualty," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 September 2023, 08:37 IST)
India NewsOdishaFire Accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT