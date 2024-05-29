Home
Modi stops speech, asks his doctors to treat man who faints at rally

The youth, identified as Dolagovinda Barik, a television journalist, was later taken to a hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 16:31 IST

Baripada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stopped his speech midway and asked the medical team accompanying him to attend to a man who fainted in his poll rally in Odisha's Baraiapda town on a hot and humid day.

The youth, identified as Dolagovinda Barik, a television journalist, was later taken to a hospital.

The maximum temperature in Baripada on Wednesday was 39.5 degrees Celsius while humidity was 83 per cent, according to the Met Department.

After seeing the man fainting, Modi stopped his speech and asked the crowd to create space for him to allow flow of air.

The PM’s doctors provided first aid to Barik and shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The man later recovered after being treated in the special ward for heat wave patients, a doctor attending to him said.

Barik thanked the Prime Minister for the gesture.

“Suddenly I could not see anything and fainted. I have not heard the PM asking his doctors to treat me. Later people told me that Modi ji was worried about my health condition,” Barik said.

