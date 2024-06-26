No more support to BJP, only Opposition: Patnaik | A brief history of BJP, BJD relations

After the BJP dislodged him from his position as chief minister after a period of 24 years, Patnaik is now out for blood and will likely look for opportunities to attack the saffron party both in the state and national levels.

In this context, let us take a look at the history of the relationship between these friends-turned-foes.:

The Biju Janata Dal came into being in 1997 after the death of Biju Patnaik, the father of Naveen Patnaik and a former chief minister of Odisha.

Biju Patnaik was a member of the Janata Dal and had served two terms as CM of the JD government.

When he passed away, Patnaik was a Member of Parliament and his son Naveen fought the byelections (also with a JD ticket) to take over his father's seat in the Lok Sabha.

By this time, the Janata Dal was breaking up into regional factions helmed by leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ajit Singh, Devi Lal, and others.

In a similar vein, a number of top leaders of JD's Odisha unit also wanted to form a regional party of their own. After going around the Patnaik family, they zeroed in on the youngest son of the former chief minister—Naveen.

During this time, the Atal Behari Vajpayee disposition was out for an ally in Odisha, and at the behest of the former PM, Pramod Mahajan went to the eastern state to woo the president of the newly formed Biju Janata Dal.

Mahajan succeeded, and Patnaik joined the NDA government as a Cabinet Minister of Steel and Mines.