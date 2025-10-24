<p>Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, while the ruling BJP mobilised a slew of ministers as it looks to snatch the seat from the opposition party.</p><p>The BJD, led by former CM Naveen Patnaik, launched the campaign for its candidate Snehangini Chhuria from the revered Banjari Temple, where rituals were held.</p><p>Senior BJD leaders, including the party's vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, offered prayers at the temple, along with Chhuria.</p><p>Addressing a public meeting after visiting the temple, Chhuria said, "I reaffirm my commitment to the all-round development of Nuapada. My journey for the constituency's progress has officially begun today."</p>.Nuapada Assembly seat bypoll: Litmus test for BJP, BJD, Congress.<p>Mishra alleged that the "double engine government" of the BJP has caused "double destruction" of the state in the last 16 months.</p><p>"The new government has utterly failed to meet the aspirations of the people, neglecting essential infrastructure, welfare initiatives, and development schemes that directly impact livelihoods," he claimed.</p><p>Patnaik is likely to undertake a two-day tour of the district on November 6 and 7 to campaign for Chhuria, a former state minister and, at present, the president of the BJD's women's wing, according to party leaders.</p><p>Meanwhile, the ruling BJP deputed eight ministers, half of the state cabinet, to ensure that its candidate Jay Dholakia bags the seat.</p><p>Jay is the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the November 11 bypoll in Nuapada.</p><p>Each minister has been assigned specific areas to oversee the campaign, while Deputy CM KV Singhdeo and party veteran Jaynarayan Mishra have been given the overall charge for the by-election.</p><p>The Congress also intensified its campaign, with party candidate Ghasiram Jahi focusing on door-to-door outreach.</p><p>The party, meanwhile, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking action against a local web channel for allegedly publishing "abusive, defamatory and fabricated news".</p>