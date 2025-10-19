<p>Nuapada (Odisha): A day after the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> held a rally here, opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjd">BJD</a> organised a padayatra and a gathering on Sunday as a show of strength ahead of its candidate Snehangini Chhuria filing her nomination for the forthcoming bypoll in Nuapada Assembly segment.</p><p>Though the Congress has accused the BJD of having a "deal" with the BJP, the rally demonstrated a full‑scale campaign by the regional party to retain its stronghold.</p><p>Nuapada constituency had long been held by the BJD headed by Naveen Patnaik since 2009, apart from a brief disruption in 2014 when the BJP’s Basant Panda won.</p><p>The Nuapada bypoll was triggered by the death of four‑time local MLA and ex‑minister Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.</p>.BJD's prospective bypoll candidate Jay Dholakia joins BJP in Odisha.<p>His son’s switch to the BJP prompted the BJD to nominate Chhuria, a former Baragarh legislator, to contest the seat. She will file her papers on Monday.</p><p>Accompanied by hundreds of party workers and leaders, Chhuria held the rally from the Shiv temple of Nuapada.</p><p>"What you see today is not BJD’s show of strength. The party’s real strength lies in people and its workers. Our workers wanted to hold a rally and we are here on the streets," Chhuria told reporters.</p><p>Chhuria has been elected to Attabira assembly segment twice and became a minister in the Naveen Patnaik ministry. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is a new entrant in the electoral battle. Congress' candidate Ghasigiram Majjhi has contested four times from Nuapada in the past, but failed to win.</p><p>Party souces said Patnaik would hit the campaign trail for two days on November 6 and 7 and canvas for Chhuria.</p><p>"Please, wait and see the impact of Naveen Babu’s campaign in Nuapada. He is very popular here and people remember his development works," Chhuria said.</p><p>BJD senior vice‑president Debi Prasad Mishra said, "Nuapada district was created Biju Patnaik. Both Biju Babu and Naveen Ji have made tremendous contribution to Nuapada."</p><p>A street-corner meeting was also held near the collector’s office presided over by Mishra and several local and state-level leaders.</p><p>They highlighted the alleged failures of the BJP-led state government, accusing the so-called "double-engine government" of causing "double destruction" to Nuapada during the past 16 months.</p><p>Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has visited Nuapada three times after the death of Rajendra Dholakia. Majhi has announced to personally take responsibility of the constituency and also announced a Rs 1,100 crore package for the area before the bypoll date was announced.</p><p>The BJD has engaged 52 senior leaders in Nuapada with specific responsibilities while BJP and Congress plan massive campaign by engaging national and local leaders.</p>