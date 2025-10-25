<p>Berhampur: A 23-year-old miniature artist from Odisha's Ganjam district set a new Guinness World Record for crafting the smallest wooden spoon.</p><p>K Bijay Kumar Reddy, an electrical engineer, crafted a wooden spoon of 1.13 mm in length, which can pass through the eye of a needle.</p><p>The previous record of the world's smallest wooden spoon, at 1.64 mm, is held by an artist from Bihar.</p><p>"I received a message about setting the new world record for my miniature sculpture recently," said an excited Reddy.</p>.Odisha shocker: Man, woman paraded on streets with footwear garlands over suspected affair; 4 arrested.<p>He said that he took around three months to craft the miniature spoon before sending it to the Guinness World Records in January.</p><p>"I want to show the world that art knows no boundaries, even the smallest creation can carry a big message," he added.</p><p>Reddy, who is well-known for his chalk sculptures, said crafting the spoon required steady hands, immense patience, and exceptional focus.</p><p>He had earlier crafted several miniature sculptures on chalk, including those of cricketers and of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.</p>