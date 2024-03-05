PM Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 19,500 crore in Odisha

Chandikhole (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Modi said the BJP-led central government was committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources.

“Our government works for the present as well as for the future, with the aim of making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” he said during a programme here.