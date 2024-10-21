President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit postponed in view of impending cyclone

<p>Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled three-day visit to Odisha from Wednesday has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that is likely to hit the state's coast on October 25.</p><p>Murmu was scheduled to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar during her stay.</p><p>“I am directed to convey that due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of the Hon'ble President from 23rd to 25th October, 2024 stands postponed,” a communication from the President’s secretariat to the Odisha chief secretary read.</p>.Odisha government all set to change name of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme.<p>Sources said that her tour has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that would hit Odisha coast by October 25.</p><p>President Murmu was scheduled to land at Bangriposi Helipad in Mayurbhanj district on October 23 to lay the foundation of three new railway lines and three other developmental projects.</p><p>Officials said that the President was scheduled to visit Puri the next day to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath and to attend the 75th-anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, one of the oldest Ayurvedic medical colleges in the country.</p><p>She was also supposed to attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. </p>