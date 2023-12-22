Row over Jagannath temple video: BJP demands action against social media influencer Kamiya Jani

As the controversy escalated, Jani in her Instagram post said, "As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India and what a privilege it’s been. Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten Beef. Jai Jagannath."

Shree Jagannath temple Administration (SJTA) wrote on X, "The allegation made by a certain political party about YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken." Earlier, in a press conference, Odisha BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty said the incident has hurt the religious sentiment of crores of Hindus. He also alleged that a video camera was used on the temple premises which is banned by the SJTA.