Tribal man kills mother suspecting her of performing witchcraft on his wife

The deceased was identified as Raimani Singh (55). The incident took place at Kolarafulia village under Betnoti Police Station on Thursday.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 14:03 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 14:03 IST
