Wild cat spotted during search for leopard near Bhubaneswar airport

<p>Bhubaneswar: Personnel of the Odisha forest department spotted a wild cat near the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday, a day after a woman claimed to have sighted a leopard near the facility's dump yard area, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The forest department had launched a search operation on Saturday following the claim, the official said.</p>.<p>“Till now, we have not found any tiger or leopard in the area. In the early morning, we sighted a wild cat moving around in that area,” the Forest Ranger, Bhubaneswar, Radhakanta Hota, said.</p>.<p>Trap cameras have also been installed in the airport area. Wildlife experts will examine the visuals and confirm further details, he said.</p>.From 'Aaja, Aaja' to 'Bhaag, Bhaag': Trio instigates leopard in Madhya Pradesh, end up in hospital.<p>Earlier on Saturday morning, the woman, a worker at the dump yard, claimed to have spotted a leopard there, Hota said.</p>.<p>Forest officials and the local police scanned the area carrying nets, traps and other equipment on Saturday, but could not find any trace of a leopard.</p>.<p>In 2019, a leopard was caught from the Bhubaneswar airport premises and released in the nearby Chandaka forest.</p>