Wild cat spotted during search for leopard near Bhubaneswar airport

'Till now, we have not found any tiger or leopard in the area. In the early morning, we sighted a wild cat moving around in that area,' the Forest Ranger, Bhubaneswar, Radhakanta Hota, said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:54 IST
