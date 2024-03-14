JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'One nation, no election': Congress takes dig at Modi govt after Kovind panel report on simultaneous polls

They (Modi government) want to completely dismantle Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and with what objective— 'one nation, no election' that is what they want, alleged Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 10:04 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the government after a high-level committee recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, alleging that they want to completely dismantle the Constitution with the objective of 'one nation, no election'.

In its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu that ran into over 18,000 pages, the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Asked about the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI in Nashik, "The Prime Minister's objective is very clear, he is going around asking for a clear majority, two-thirds majority, 400 seats, and the cat is out of the bag. They want to completely dismantle Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and with what objective— 'one nation, no election' that is what they want."

In its report, the panel said simultaneous polls will spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric and help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat'.

The panel recommended preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said this is not a political issue and is aimed at saving money and other resources.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 March 2024, 10:04 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuJairam RameshElection Commission of IndiaRam Nath KovindModi GovernmentOne nation one electionLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT