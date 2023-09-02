'One nation, one election': Congress calls Kovind panel 'systemic attempt to sabotage' Parliamentary democracy

Congress has told a Parliamentary panel in 2015 that the proposal of holding simultaneous polls may sound “ideal” but it is “impractical, unworkable, and can lead to a scenario where the necessary balance in Indian democracy, given the diversity of the country, is lost”.

The panel headed by former President Kovind has Home Minister Amit Shah, former Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, and senior lawyer Harish Salve besides Chowdhury and Azad.

"We believe that the High Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections is nothing but a systematic attempt to sabotage India's parliamentary democracy. First, they bring this gimmick to distract from the Adani mega scam, unemployment, price rise, and other pressing issues of the people. Then, to make matters worse, they try to tilt this committee's balance by excluding fierce opponents," he added.

Not taking lightly the inclusion of Azad while omitting Kharge, who is also the party chief, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal asked, "What is the reason behind Kharge ji's exclusion? Is a leader who has risen from such a humble background to the top post of India's oldest party, leading the entire opposition in the Upper House, an inconvenience for the BJP-RSS?"

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said it was a "shocking insult" to the Parliament that the BJP had appointed a former Leader of Opposition (Azad) to the committee instead of Kharge.