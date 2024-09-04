One of Puja Khedkar's disability certificates may be forged: Police to Delhi HC

The agency said Khedkar submitted the two disability certificates for the civil services examinations-2022 and civil services examinations-2023 respectively.

After verification, the "Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra", has however claimed that the certificate that showed locomotor disability, hearing impairment and low vision was not issued in accordance with the "Civil Surgeon Office Records" and "the possibility of the disability certificate being forged and fabricated is more likely", the status report informed.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 5.

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.