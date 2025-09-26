Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Study

<p>New Delhi: A UN-sponsored study says only 10.4% of students in India receive professional guidance in higher classes to make informed career choices.</p>.<p>The study, which explores the career aspirations of students from Classes 9 to 12 across India, highlights gaps in information, counselling, and decision-making.</p>.<p>It covered 21,239 students across 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.</p>.<p>The study shows that despite better access, 41% of private school students remain unsure about course selection, in comparison to 35% in government schools.</p>.46% drop in enquiries for studying in US over last year, 75% for Canada in 2 years: IDP Education .<p>Additionally, only 22% of students have a backup career plan, which includes 24% students from private schools and 20% from government ones.</p>.<p>Most students lack essential planning data, and only 10% know course costs, and 38% are unsure of their target education level. The study shows that 81% face barriers to career decisions — from limited information and self-awareness to peer or family pressure and future concerns — with challenges affecting over two-thirds of both school types.</p>.<p>Himanshu Gupta, secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that career plays a vital role in shaping a child’s future, and the process of career planning must begin early.</p>.<p>“To address the guidance gap, CBSE is developing qualification standards and training modules to prepare certified career counsellors,” he said.</p>.<p>These counsellors will guide students in making informed choices aligned with their interests and skills, he added.</p>