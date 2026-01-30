Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Only one to refuse': Rahul Gandhi disrespected North East by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event, says Amit Shah

Shah said that Gandhi was the "only one to refuse", while all dignitaries, including from foreign nationals had worn the scarf out of respect.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiAssamIndia PoliticsNorth East

Follow us on :

Follow Us