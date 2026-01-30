<p>Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah</a> on Friday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and accused him of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear the 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted on Republic Day.</p><p>Shah said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi%20">Gandhi</a> was the "only one to refuse", while all dignitaries, including from foreign nationals had worn the scarf out of respect. </p><p>The home minister's comments came while addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam</a>. </p>.Amit Shah unveils development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam.<p>''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture'', Shah said, adding that the Congress had done nothing for the development of Assam. </p><p>''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth," the Union home minister said.</p><p>Shah also alleged that the Congress used infiltration as a "weapon for its vote bank politics".</p><p>''There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back," he added. </p>