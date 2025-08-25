Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

OpenAI unveils learning accelerator, India-first initiative; partners with IIT Madras, others

The push on education comes at a time when the company is gearing up to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year. High-profile founder Sam Altman, too, is scheduled to visit the country next month.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 13:14 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTechnologyOpenAIIIT MadrasSam Altman

Follow us on :

Follow Us