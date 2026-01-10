Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian envoy to Bangladesh Pranay Verma meets BNP chairman Tarique Rahman

'The meeting lasted for some 40 minutes,' Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) media cell spokesman Sayrul Kabir Khan said.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 18:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 18:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshBNP

Follow us on :

Follow Us