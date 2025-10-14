Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier, says Western Army Commander Lt Gen Katiyar

He maintained that Pakistan continues its policy of 'bleed India through a thousand cuts' and said the Army is fully prepared to deal with it.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 10:41 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyPahalgamOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us