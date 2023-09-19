Oppn demands quota within quota as Reservation Bill tabled, furore over Kharge's 'choosing weakest women' remark

“The issue regarding the backward classes is that unless there is a constitutional provision to extend these reservations to them, their women would not be able to avail it. And if you don’t do this, it will be an injustice to the backward classes,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Indicating that women from the OBCs and other deprived sections may lose out to those from the elite class, he said there are not so many educated women among the under-privileged and the tickets are given to the weakest women.

In comments that attracted immediate protest from the BJP women MPs, he said those women who are capable and fight an election are getting tickets and one has to give one-third ticket to them. “We know how SC, ST and OBC candidates are chosen in all parties,” he said.

“This is why women remain backward, you do not give a chance to them,” he said.