Opposition members meet Lok Sabha speaker to protest Waqf JPC chairman's 'unilateral' decisions

<p>New Delhi: Opposition MPs part of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla </a>on Tuesday to register their protest against alleged unilateral decisions being taken by panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.</p>.<p>They said the speaker listened to them patiently and assured them of a decision at the earliest.</p>.<p>"It was a very nice discussion. He was very kind to us. The speaker has very patiently heard us and said he will look into the matter," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.</p>.JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal to visit Karnataka on November 7 to meet farmers protesting Waqf notices.<p>Asked whether they would attend a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, the opposition MPs replied in the affirmative.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Harish Salve will appear before the panel on Tuesday to put forth the views of the Dawoodi Bohra community.</p>