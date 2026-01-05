Opposition questions denial of bail to Umar, Sharjeel; flags Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 15th parole
The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to activists Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case but granted it to five others, citing "hierarchy of participation" and saying all accused in the case do not stand on the same footing.
No bail to Umar Khalid — detained for over 5 years under the draconian UAPA, with the trial yet to even begin. Pre-trial jail is not a punishment !! The principle that “bail is the rule, jail the exception” clearly doesn’t apply when it comes to certain individuals. Meanwhile,…