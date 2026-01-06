Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bomb threat triggers panic at Mau railway station, Kashi Express evacuated

Officials said it appeared to be a hoax threat and efforts were being made to trace the source of the call.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 07:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshtrainBombbomb squads

Follow us on :

Follow Us