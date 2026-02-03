Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Indo-US trade deal

Nadda alleged that the Opposition's frustration was coming out, and it had started seeing bad even in good things.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsUSIndian PoliticsOppositionRajya SabhaTrade dealwalk out

Follow us on :

Follow Us