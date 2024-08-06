Over 5,200 money-laundering cases registered by ED since 2014: Govt

New Delhi: More than 5,200 money-laundering cases have been registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with convictions obtained in 40 and acquittal in three since 2014, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The data was provided by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 5,297 cases were lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED between 2014 and 2024, the data said.