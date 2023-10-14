Over 60 records from India in Guinness Book 2024, rain in Cherrapunji among oldest entry

"For a calendar month, the record is 9,300 mm (366 in) at Cherrapunji in July 1861 and the 12-month record was also set at Cherrapunji, with 26,461 mm (1,041.75 in) between August 1, 1860 and July 31, 1861," it adds. Between August 1, 1860 and July 31, 1861, a total of 26,470 mm (1,042 in) of rain fell at Cherrapunji, according to the World Meteorological Organization.