Owaisi demands cancellation of bail to Yati Narsinghanand for derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammed

Owaisi said that the plain reading of the comments made by Yati Narsinghanand Giri Saraswati against Prophet Muhammed in the video, prima facie amounts to hate speech, delivered against one set of religious community with an ill intention to target and outrage the sentiments of one particular community i.e., Muslims, who are all followers of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) and hold him to the highest regard in their lives.

“It is also pertinent to mention herein that the said statements were made with mala fide intention, that too without any basis only to insult, hurt, outrage the religious sentiments and feelings of the Muslim community of India and the entire followers of Islam religion and the said illegal action of Yati Narsinghanand Giri Saraswati, in making such statements and asking the person to record the same clearly amounts to hate speech, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race,” said Owaisi.

“Not only should a case be registered against him but he should also be arrested. We hope immediate action will be taken and on our representation to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. We also requested him to remove the obscene language used by this person against our Prophet Mohammed from all the social media platforms," he added.

The Hyderabad MP demanded the police to take legal action against Yati Narsinghanand under Criminal Case under 196(1)(a)(b)(c),299,351,352,353(1)(b)(c)353(2),353(3)of BNS ,s66A,66f,67 of IT Act should be registered and arrested immediately.