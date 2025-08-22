Menu
Pakistan criticises India's recent Agni missile test

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly press briefing here.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 18:18 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 18:18 IST
