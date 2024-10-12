Pakistan drone intercepted, heroin and empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

<p>Ferozepur: A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone, said an official on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Border Security Force troops activated "technical counter measures" to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday, said the official.</p>.MP mega drug haul: Accused shoots himself in foot, surrenders in Mandsaur.<p>After a search operation was launched, the BSF personnel recovered the drone and also found one packet of heroin and an empty pistol magazine near village Raja Rai here. </p>