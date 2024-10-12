Home
Pakistan drone intercepted, heroin and empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force troops activated 'technical counter measures' to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday, said the official.
PTI
12 October 2024

12 October 2024
