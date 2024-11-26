Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PAN cards with QR code planned under PAN 2.0 project

The PAN 2.0 project aims to create a "common business identifier" for all digital systems of government agencies.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 11:27 IST
India NewsQR codePAN CardDigital Payment

Follow us on :

Follow Us