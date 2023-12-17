Parliament breach: Congress says PM Modi 'running away from debate' to avoid questions on BJP MP's role

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that I.N.D.I.A parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," Ramesh said.