Parliament | Both Houses adjourned sine die, Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Thursday. Twelve bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha during the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which has witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments. Thank you for staying with us to track all the updates.